Karl Clayton Leebrick, Jr., passed away on Jan. 1, 2025, at La Hacienda in La Posada Green Valley. He is survived by his son, Gilbert Leebrick (Jackie) of Highlands, NC, his daughter, Beryl Westfall (Craig) of Cazenovia, five grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Karl was born in 1918 in Berkeley, CA. He spent his early years in Hawaii, where his father was a professor at the university. In 1928 the family moved to Fayetteville and Karl earned a degree in biology from Syracuse University where he met Lois Marion Wicks, his wife-to-be. The Leebricks were married in Chicago in 1945.

Karl enlisted in the army, finished officers training school and was assigned in Nevada, Florida and California. After the war, he completed a master’s degree at the University of Michigan and spent a season as a ranger in Glacier National Park. Moving back to Lois’s family farm near Cazenovia, he worked for the New York State Conservation Department, retiring as the director of the Adirondack region in 1973.

Many winters were spent in Maui, living near his parents to help care for them.

The Leebricks moved to Green Valley, AZ, in 1976, where Karl continued his service as an active Rotarian of 70 years. Karl and Lois moved to the La Posada community where he volunteered at the Vensel, repairing used furniture in “Karl’s” shop for 16 years.

Karl’s friendly nature and dedication to service in the communities where he lived will be missed by all that knew him. Donations in his memory may be made to La Posada Foundation in lieu of flowers.