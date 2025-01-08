Jerome (Jerry) Dardzinski passed away in the early hours of Dec. 26, 2024, with family by his side. His last day could not have been better as Papa Bear got to play and enjoy the love and happiness he received being with his great-granddaughter and the rest of his family on Christmas.

As a proud veteran, Jerry served his country in the Army and his community as a coach and board member of the many youth leagues in the town of Manlius. When you didn’t find Jerry on the sidelines coaching, he was most likely in the press box videotaping games, acting as an announcer or cooking in the snack shack. He loved watching and supporting his boys through all their athletic experiences, traveling near and far to watch them play. Later in life, he continued his service to the community as a bus driver for the Jamesville-Dewitt Transportation Department.

He loved his desserts almost as much as he loved his Cleveland Browns, although the desserts brought him more joy than the Browns did. He was loved by his community and brought joy and happiness to all he interacted with … unless you were a Pittsburgh Steeler or Baltimore Ravens fan. He will be missed dearly, but not forgotten.

Born in Cleveland on April 12, 1941, to Anthony Dardzinski and Cecile Darden, Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Dardzinski, his sister Judy (John) Jackman, his two boys, Gary (Sue) Dardzinski and Dean (Jennifer) Dardzinski, his four grandkids, Jake Dardzinski, Hannah (Timothy) McQuaid, Derek (Janna) Dardzinski and Brett Dardzinski, and his great-granddaughter Mackenzie McQuaid. He was predeceased by his brother Anthony Dardzinski.

The Dardzinski family asks you to join them on Jan. 18 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Craftsman Inn & Suites located at 7300 E. Genessee Street, Fayetteville, NY 13066 for a light lunch celebrating the stories and memories that made Jerry’s life so fulfilling.

Jerry grew an affinity for disadvantaged children during his time with the JD School District, especially those with mental and emotional challenges, difficulties and differences. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Jerry’s name to Kelberman – The Center for Autism Excellence at kelberman.org/giving/donate/.

For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.