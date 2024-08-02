Gary Llewellyn Gamlen passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on July 22, 2024.

He was born in the town of Lennox, New York on Oct. 10, 1944, to the late Helen Marie (Snyder) and Llewellyn Gamlen. He graduated from Cazenovia High School in 1962 and went on to serve our country during the Vietnam War.

After his time in the army, he established a career specializing in interior wall covering and painting. He continued this work into his early 70s.

Gary enjoyed “tinkering” with anything he could use his tools for, especially his 1948 Dodge Power Wagon that was his father’s. He spent many happy hours custom rebuilding the Dodge.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory one sister Ann (Gamlen) Quinn, four children, Karen Gamlen, Frederick (Tammy) Gamlen, Stephen Gamlen, and Natalie Faltyn, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one niece, one great-nephew and a host of other family and friends.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 2-4 p.m. at 4675 Michigan Road, Cazenovia, NY 13035.