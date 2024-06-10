Dr. Theodore “Ted” S. Hiller, Jr., aged 90, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2024, at WindsorMeade of Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA. He was born on Oct. 15, 1933, in Flushing, N.Y., to Ruth Haskell and Theodore S. Hiller, Sr. He graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1955, where he served as Student Council President, and Columbia University College of Dental Medicine in 1959. He met his wife, Ruth Reeves, while at St. Lawrence, and they married on June 21, 1958.

Ted was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his daughter, Karen Bury, and his son, Scott Hiller. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth; son-in-law Patrick Bury of Florida; daughter Susan Carr and her husband Richard Carr of Florida; son Thomas Hiller and his wife Kelly Hiller of Massachusetts; and grandchildren Stephen Bury, Gregory Bury, Alyssa (Carr) Griffin, Lindsay Carr, Daniel Hiller and Matthew Hiller. He is also survived by his sister, Ada Legg.

Following dental school, Ted served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed at Fort Sill, OK, from 1959 to 1961. He then practiced dentistry in Fayetteville for over 40 years, where he and Ruth raised their family and made many dear friends. He spent summers on Grenell Island in the St. Lawrence Seaway, where he and Ruth made incredible memories with their children and grandchildren. He had lived in Williamsburg, Virginia since 2004, where he enjoyed retirement, built new friendships and traveled the world. He was a member of numerous community organizations, and held leadership roles in the Rotary Club, the Fayetteville Free Library, the Fayetteville-Manlius Education Foundation and the Williamsburg Regional Library.

A memorial service will be held at WindsorMeade of Williamsburg on Sunday, July 21, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Williamsburg Regional Library Foundation (FWRLF), 7770 Croaker Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188.