Susan Remington English of Locust Valley passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2024, surrounded by her family. Susan was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 1, 1954. She is survived by her devoted children: Matthew (Renee) and Catherine (Kevin), her husband Tony and four siblings: Denyse, Richard, Edward and Elizabeth. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Joseph and Ruth, and beloved brothers Joseph and Peter.

Susan and her children shared an extraordinary bond as best friends and soulmates throughout their entire lives. They were remarkably close in everything they did from the moment they were born into their adult lives. From driving her children to and from Portledge School every day, to decorating three trees together every Christmas and traveling to her historic family estate, Lorenzo, in Cazenovia, she dedicated her life to filling each moment of their lives with magic, joy and love.

Susan’s warmth, charisma, and kindness extended far beyond her immediate family. She took great care in decorating her gardens and home, especially for Christmas, with a passion for creating a beautiful and inviting place where she and Tony could gather friends and family to make countless memories at Sunday dinners, special occasions and holidays. With her contagious smile, sense of humor and deep desire to make those around her feel comfortable, Susan had a gift of making everyone feel special.

Susan led an active and athletic lifestyle with a passion for her neighborhood walks, weekly exercise classes, tennis and racquet ball (even playing in the Men’s Raquet Ball League in NYC).

Susan was the epitome of elegance and beauty in her dress, manners, and in her soul. She was greatly admired and loved by her family, friends and, of course, all of her beloved dogs. Her legacy of love, laughter and kindness will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Susan was diagnosed with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer in November 2022. Over the past 18 months, Susan fought with her loved ones by her side with courage, grit and her famous sense of humor.

Susan will be dearly missed. Our lives have been enriched and given deeper meaning for having known and loved her – and been loved by her.

A wake was held at the Oyster Bay Funeral Home – 261 South St., Oyster Bay, N.Y. – on Friday, May 31, from 4-8 p.m.

A funeral mass was held at St. Edward’s Church – 205 Jackson Ave, Syosset, N.Y., – on Saturday, June 1, at 10 a.m.

A burial immediately followed at the Locust Valley Cemetery – 117 Ryefield Road, Locust Valley, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Friends of Lorenzo, an organization that protects and preserves her family’s historic estate, Lorenzo Mansion in Cazenovia, a place she has cherished her entire life since spending her childhood summers there and where her heart will always be: friendsoflorenzo.org/donate-join.