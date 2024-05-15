Mary Therese Reeve, 85, of Cazenovia, passed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Milwaukee, WI she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Cronin) Bunnell.

A sweet, kind soul devoted to her loved ones she will be greatly missed. Mary was a great gardener and proprietor of Hilltop Herbery in Cazenovia as well as an active member of the Manlius Herb Society.

She is lovingly survived by her husband of 58 years, Michael, daughters Mary Pat Reeve of Arlington, MA, Maggie Tompkins of Wolcott, N.Y., and son Patrick of Cazenovia; and nine grandchildren: Matthew, Michael, Emma, Madeline, Theresa, Simon, Callum, Gwendolyn and Joy. A memorial mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville, NY at 11 a.m. on June 4. Further information can be found from the funeral home website scheppfamily.com.