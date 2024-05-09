Mary Louise Scott, 77, of Skaneateles, passed away at home surrounded by her family on May 7, 2024, following a courageous three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born Mary Louise DeLilli on May 18, 1946, in Gloversville, N.Y., to Commie and Connie DeLilli.

She was blessed to grow up with her brother, Nicholas DeLilli (Gail) and enjoyed the Italian American family upbringing that cultivated lifelong relationships with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mary graduated from Gloversville High School in 1964 and then attended college at SUNY Brockport, where she graduated with a degree in early childhood education. She earned her New York state teaching certification and enriched the lives of children as an elementary school teacher in the Cazenovia Central School District in Cazenovia and at Ogdensburg Elementary School in Ogdensburg, N.Y. After retirement, Mary Louise dedicated her time to the Head Start Program in Madison County where she continued to enhance the lives of young children.

In 1964 Mary Louise met her beloved husband, John Scott. They met at college and have been married for 56 years. She is survived by her husband as well as their three children: Keli Scott, Keri O’Connor (Pete) and Kevin Scott and four grandchildren: Sydney Ciota, Noah O’Connor, Julia O’Connor and Jackson Scott. Mary Louise’s heart was so full of boundless love for her family, including so many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and cherished friends.

Mary Louise was blessed with good health until her cancer diagnosis. She and John cherished time with family and friends above all. She enjoyed both domestic and international travel, hiking, gardening, winters in St. George Island, FL, bird watching, quilting, painting, drawing, writing, yoga, cooking and, above all, making the world a better place. Her compassion, kindness and ability to make everyone feel loved is a gift that all who knew her will forever hold close in their hearts.

Services for Mary Louise will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 96 E Genesee St., Skaneateles, NY 13152. Services will be immediately followed by a visitation and lunch reception in the beautiful church hall overlooking Skaneateles Lake.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in Mary’s name, to St. James Episcopal Church in Skaneateles, Hospice of CNY or the American Cancer Society/Ovarian Cancer Donation.

Support: St. James – St. James’ Skaneateles (stjamesskan.org)

Donate Today | The American Cancer Society

Donate – Hospice of Central New York & Hospice of the Finger Lakes (hospicecny.org)

To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.