Virginia “Gini” E. Wasiel, 95, of Camillus, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Upstate University Hospital. Born in Syracuse, she was a proud Liverpool High School graduate. Having spent most of her life in Camillus, Gini was a deeply involved, beloved member of the local community.

She discovered solace and companionship within the Fairmount Community Church, where she actively participated in the fellowship group, “Lydia’s Circle.” Gini’s warmth and kindness touched many lives.

Her passion for gardening led her to be an active member of the Marcellus Garden Club, where she shared her love for nurturing plants and cultivating beauty. Additionally, Gini was a cherished member of the Onondaga Hill Antique Club and the Camillus Seniors. Her dedication to nurturing friendships within these various circles endeared her to many. Gini was very sociable with a sense of adventure and a love of travel that persisted despite physical limitations.

The archetypal mother, Gini kept close contact with her family and was determined to be actively engaged in their lives. She was the centerpiece that bound the family together, ensuring everyone remained informed about each other’s activities. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Gini was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Robert, in 2001; parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Mandigo; and brothers, William and Robert Mandigo.

Surviving are her sons, John of Cato and Robert of Camillus; daughters, Victoria (Glen Ort) Wasiel of Oneonta and Kathleen (Doug) Sparrow of Skaneateles; grandchildren, Alyssa Sparrow of Bozeman, MT, Heather (Eddie) Carta of Charleston, SC, and Matthew (Caroline) Ort of Hooksett, NH; great-grandchildren, Elle and Kitt; brother, Raymond Mandigo of Washington; sister, Nancy Mandigo of Fulton; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A graveside service in Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Syracuse, will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to WAVES, P.O. Box 156, Camillus, NY 13031.

