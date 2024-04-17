Margery Mae (Harter) Bowser, 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in the Heritage at Green Hills, Cumru Township, PA. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Jan. 5, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Edna M. Felhaber and W. Harold Harter. She was the loving wife of Dallas S. Bowser and together they shared almost 70 years of marriage before his passing on Aug. 30, 2022.

After graduating from Fremont Ross High School, Margery attended Hiram College in Ohio. Later she earned a master’s degree in education from Syracuse University. A long-time resident of Manlius and Fayetteville, Margery taught home economics for many years at North Syracuse Central School.

Margery and Dallas traveled extensively worldwide well into retirement. They had a particular love for our National Parks and the cultures of the U.S. Southwest and Mexico. Margery was also passionate about the communities she lived in. She was a member of the Central New York Fasching Guild and Syracuse Opera Guild, loved the Syracuse Symphony and was a Democratic Party volunteer.

Margery is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Semmens, wife of George, her son, Douglas Bowser, husband of Gail, her grandchildren, Katharine, Geoffrey, Erin and Kyle, her great-grandchildren, Clara, Lydia, Emma and Cameron, who was born two days after Margery’s passing, and her brother, Richard L. Harter, husband of Cathy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra (syracuseorchestra.org). Bean Funeral Homes, Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at beanfuneralhomes.com.