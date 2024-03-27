CAZENOVIA — Nancy Mitchell, a certified professional life and health coach, recently returned to her hometown of Cazenovia, where she is now offering her services out of the Atwell Mill at 132 Albany St.

Mitchell has been helping clients redesign their lives and live up to their full potential through her practice, Bold Beginnings Coaching, for the past seven years.

She works with clients going through life transitions, such as job changes, marriage, divorce, parenting, caregiving for a loved one, becoming an empty nester, and grieving a loss. Her specialty is in working with motivated clients who feel overwhelmed, scattered, and in need of focus and positive forward movement.

“A life coach is a professional who guides individuals in identifying and reaching their personal and professional goals,” explained Mitchell. “Through supportive and goal-oriented sessions, life coaches help clients to explore their aspirations, overcome any blocks or obstacles in their way, and develop strategies to reach their goals and achieve success.”

Before starting her coaching career, Mitchell spent 25 years as an elementary and preschool teacher.

She was first introduced to life coaching about eight years ago when she was going through a divorce and parenting her two children, who are now 19 and 23.

“[Seeing a life coach] had such an incredibly positive impact on how I navigated the years during that time that it inspired me to get certified and become a life coach myself,” Mitchell said.

She first earned her health and life coaching certification and then went on to get her mastery certificate in transformational life coaching.

Bold Beginnings Coaching LLC was established in 2017.

Mitchell meets with clients in person, on Zoom, or over the phone.

Although her sessions are individualized to each client’s needs, they all have the same basic structure.

“We always start with reviewing what’s going well, followed by how the action steps I gave them [to complete] in between sessions went,” she said. “Then we talk about what [needs] attention at that point in time. The end of the session is when we set steps to complete between sessions.”

Mitchell, who left Cazenovia after college, returned last September after living in Minnesota, California, North Carolina and New Jersey.

“It feels so wonderful to come back to this community that I love so much and to hopefully make a positive impact on the place that gave me so much growing up,” she said.

In addition to offering individual coaching, Mitchell has an online group for women going through divorce that she has been running for two and a half years.

In the next year or so, she is also planning to launch a local in-person support group for women going through divorce, a support group for empty nesters, and an empowerment group for girls ages 9-11.

To learn more about Bold Beginnings Coaching, visit boldbeginningscoaching.com or email [email protected].