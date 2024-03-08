Jon D. Westfall, 80, of Erieville, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2024, with family beside him.

Jon loved his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved living on Hardscrabble Road in the log cabin that he built with the help of his friends. Throughout his life Jon enjoyed snowmobiling, working in the woods and being a truck driver.

Jon was born May 20, 1943, the youngest son of Clifford Douglas and Ruth Abigail (Ryder) Westfall. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Karen; son, Randy Westfall; daughters, Tammy (Gary) Cox and Deanna Westfall; his brother, Robert Westfall; his sister, Abigail (John) Davies; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas and Phillip Westfall.

There are no calling hours or services. Donations in Jon’s memory may be made to CAVAC, 106 Nelson Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035 or online at cavacambulance.org. Condolences for the Westfall family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.