John Benton McLaud, having lived a most wonderful life, passed away at the age of 92. With him, he will always have happiness, love, beautiful thoughts and prayers given by his wife Bunny, his son Michael (Therese and Cameron) and his son Joshua.

Born in Meadville, PA, he was the only son of Benton and Helen. Predeceased by his sisters Jane and Mary as well as his twin sister Joyce, he is survived by his sisters Sally, Alice, Ruthie and Martha.

As a young boy he worked with his father refinishing floors of which he would continue to do later in life. John graduated from Penn State University. Upon graduation he was an Air Force ROTC soldier for two years. He taught Journalism and English in Geneva, Ohio, before pursuing his master’s degree.

The family moved to Camillus. John was an elementary guidance counselor for two years at Seymour School in Syracuse before leaving under Title One to work at the Syracuse District Central Office. He completed his Certificate of Advanced Study degree at Syracuse University. He became elementary principal at McNamara School in Baldwinsville. He loved his great career in education.

John’s life was full of fun adventures, traveling to many places with his family, spending summers at their cottage in Charleston Lake, Canada and many winter months in Hilton Head. John loved his golden retrievers. His heart would be filled with happiness if doggy greetings and treats would be given to all previous dogs, with taking a friend or family out for a fun evening and with giving smiles and love to wonderful people who always do acts of kindness.

A forever thank you to the staff at the Peregrine Senior Living Center for their outstanding care given to John, to the staff at Crouse Hospital and to the Finger Lakes Center for Living in Auburn for their wonderful ways of taking care of him.

A great gift would be to donate to the Skaneateles American Legion, Post 239. Members are always caring for others. They have true hearts of gold. They never stop giving to all people who held a helping hand – always caring for others.

There are no services at this time.

