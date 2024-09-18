Over 300 children, tweens, and teens and several dozen adults made their summer both fun and educational by registering for the Northern Onondaga Public Library Summer Reading Programs.

NOPL’s three branches featured exciting programs and book challenges to bring kids and families into the library throughout July and August.

New this year, NOPL’s youth librarians each held a major event that invited patrons of all three libraries to gather together—a kick-off, halfway, and closing celebration.

The kickoff program on July 1 featured a Solar Show Spectacular by the Syracuse Astronomical Society, along with Summer Reading sign-ups and goodie bags at NOPL Cicero. Patrons traveled from the skies to the seas for an Adventure on the High Seas pirate-themed sing-along with Merry Mischief at NOPL Brewerton on July 31. Pirate facts and historical figure stories were shared along with great tunes! The duo played popular pirate hits from movies such as Peter Pan, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Muppet Treasure Island as well as classic kids tunes like Puff the Magic Dragon. At the End of Summer Reading Party, kids got to complete an adventure course, make a craft, and enjoy ice cream sundaes at NOPL North Syracuse.

Kids, tweens, and teens tracked how many books they read or listened to and won prizes along the way. There were many other events to bring families to the NOPL branches, such as Zoo to You with Rosamond Gifford Zoo, Adventure Begins at the Library with the MOST, Cooking for Teens, , Adventures in the Ocean Twilight Zone with scientist Sophia Fiumano, Tweens & Teens Edible Engineering, and a Dinosaur Adventure Show with paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka.

Not surprisingly, one of the biggest draws was the Taylor Swift Party at NOPL North Syracuse on July 11, with 150 people attending. Since not everyone can see Taylor Swift on tour, this was a popular opportunity to gather to celebrate her music. Party-goers listened to Taylor Swift music, made friendship bracelets, took on a Swift song-themed scavenger hunt inside the library, and enjoyed food and drinks also based on song puns! Creative librarians put together a cheese and cracker platter with a sign saying, “You Belong with Cheese” and “Bad Blood” punch made out of juice, Sprite, and lemonade.

Adults were not left out as all three branches held an Adult Summer Reading program too. They tracked books they read or listened to, wrote reviews, attended programs, and completed items on the Summer Reading Bucket List, which listed things to do at NOPL and all around Central New York. Participants also had the chance to win prizes!

Adults were also invited to happenings at NOPL over the summer, such as author events. Mary Jumbelic, MD, visited NOPL North Syracuse one rainy evening in August, giving a voice to the dead. The former medical examiner for Onondaga County, Mary is now an author with her debut work “Here, Where Death Delights” having hit the shelves last fall. In her literary memoir, she recounts her life and career and her experiences with death, giving the reader an insight into the most human of conditions. During her talk at NOPL NS, Dr. Jumbelic told her tales to a robust crowd before answering a slew of questions that ranged from the status of Oswego and Onondaga County’s mortuary practices to her own brush with death, her next book, and more.

Adult library patrons also had many opportunities to be creative. They painted a sunset beach canvas painting, created art on tote bags, and crafted pressed flower coasters and macrame bracelets.

NOPL’s Brewerton, Cicero, and North Syracuse branches will host an Adult Winter Reading program in 2025.

Keep an eye on the library’s event calendar at nopl.org/events, for more information.