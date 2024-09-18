No one in this world should be hungry, that is the message and the motivation of organizers behind the Greater Syracuse CROP Hunger Walk which is slated to take place Oct. 6 beginning at noon at Onondaga Lake Park at Willow Bay.

According to Bob Graves, co-chair of the3 walk, local CROP Walks began in the early 1970s.

But the history of the walk goes back a bit further.

According to crophungerwalk.org, the Crop Project began in 1947 when farmers were asked to donate food and seed crops to our hungry neighbors in post-World War II Europe and Asia.

The first CROP Hunger Walks took place in Bismarck, North Dakota in 1969 and York, Pennsylvania in 1970.

Since then, CROP Hunger Walk events have been held in hundreds of communities, large and small, raising millions of dollars to eradicate hunger and poverty.

Since then walks have been taking place across the country to shine a light on the need to help others.

This year’s local walk will help a number of people and organizations.

Twenty five percent of the funds raised goes to five local agencies to support their mission including In My Father’s Kitchen, Samaritan Center, Interreligious Food Consortium, Isaiah’s Table, and Epiphany Parish-Liverpool.

“Hunger does not go away,” Graves said. “The money raised supports the agencies who are committed to making a difference in the lives of those who are hungry.”

Graves went on to say that is why the Greater Syracuse CROP Hunger Walk is more than just a gathering of people in a place.

“We are part of a movement, taking steps and raising funds together to provide meals for those in our own community who need them – and supporting programs that create greater food security in communities all around the world,” he said.

Graves said organizers hope to see 100 participants this year, but most are most welcome.

He said thinking about those who may need to walk miles just to get food and water and who will benefit from their steps often serves as motivation for participants.

Whether joining in on the Oct. 6 walk, or walking virtually or just making a donation, every contribution can go a long way to help others.

Visit events.crophungerwalk.org/cropwalks/event/syracuseny to register or call Graves at 315-427-6054 for more information.