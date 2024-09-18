By Janelle Davis

In the world of independent filmmaking, success stories often begin in unexpected places.

For Eric Reitz, a filmmaker hailing from Baldwinsville, the journey from a small town to the big screen has been nothing short of remarkable.

His debut feature film, “Alone Together,” will premiere on Oct. 11, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Reitz’s path to filmmaking was influenced by an unlikely source: his high school history teacher, Mr. Magnarelli.

“His class involved watching and dissecting movies,” Reitz said.

This early exposure to film analysis opened Reitz’s eyes to the possibilities of a career in cinema.

After graduating from Baldwinsville in 2003, Reitz’s passion for film led him to Syracuse University’s experimental film school. It was here that he honed his skills and began to develop the unique vision that would eventually lead to “Alone Together.”

The film itself is a testament to Reitz’s ability to weave complex themes into a compelling narrative.

“Alone Together” combines elements of the pandemic, toxic relationships, and supernatural themes into a story that resonates with contemporary audiences. Originally conceived as a short story about a dying girl and a relationship, the script evolved to incorporate the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, which loomed large during the film’s production.

Despite the challenges of low-budget filmmaking, Reitz and his team managed to bring their vision to life.

“The biggest challenge was making the budget work,” Reitz said.

He emphasizes the importance of having a great crew and a strong network, factors that proved crucial in keeping the project on schedule despite financial constraints.

The film’s journey to distribution was a testament to Reitz’s perseverance.

Through a combination of blind submissions and targeted outreach, “Alone Together” secured a premiere at Spring Fest in Los Angeles.

This breakthrough led to meetings with distributors and ultimately resulted in a distribution deal that has brought the film to platforms like Tubi, Amazon, and Fandango.

For aspiring filmmakers from small towns like Baldwinsville, Reitz offers encouraging advice.

“Start with a small amount of money and use it to attract more investors,” he said. “It’s about creating a snowball effect.”

He also emphasizes the importance of believing in oneself and in the script, noting that this confidence is essential for convincing others to support the project.

Looking ahead, Reitz is already working on his next project, a psychedelic thriller titled “Earth Mother is Watching.”

Set in the Amazon, the film will follow an indigenous tribe fighting to protect their forest from destruction.

This ambitious new venture demonstrates Reitz’s commitment to tackling diverse and challenging subjects in his work.

As “Alone Together” prepares for its Oct. 11 premiere, it is a testament to Reitz’s journey from a small-town film enthusiast to a rising star in independent cinema.

For more information about “Alone Together,” including behind-the-scenes content, soundtrack, and updates, viewers can visit the film’s official “Alone Together” Instagram page.