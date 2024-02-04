Nancy W. Kelner, 85, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 at home after a brief illness. Nancy was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Hanover, NH, to Harry and Irene Ware and attended Yankton College in Yankton, SD. She was employed for over 30 years at the Onondaga County Cornell Cooperative Extension and retired as their press room manager. Nancy was a member of the Cazenovia Lake Association and enjoyed American history, bird watching, literature and was a genealogy enthusiast.

Nancy is survived by her five daughters, Debra L. (David) Hart of Oneida, Susan K. (Michael) Gilbert of Chittenango, Jodi K. (Tien) Chu of North Palm Beach, FL., Kathleen K. (Mark) Schaub of Manlius and Kristen K. (Bruce) Nash of Fayetteville; two brothers, Daniel Ware and Andrew (Star) Ware both of New Hampshire, one sister, Virginia Austin of California; 12 grandchildren, Nicole, Derrick, Jessie, Stephanie, Rachel, Merissa, Halley, Daniel, Suzanne, Jackson, Anderson and Kathryn; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, George D. “Rocky” Kelner; her siblings, Joyce Knapp, John Ware, Sandra Schainbaum and Margie Grams

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Cazenovia. Contributions in Nancy Kelner’s memory may be made to Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Condolences for the family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.