William “Bill” James Goldsworthy, Jr., 73, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Bill was born Aug. 5, 1950, in Syracuse to William and Virginia Goldsworthy, Sr., and was a graduate of Baldwinsville Central School. He continued his education at Mohawk Valley Community College and Syracuse University. Bill was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the American Legion Post #88, Cazenovia. He was an engineer, contractor and owner of Pinnacle Construction.

Bill had a great sense of humor, was a hard-working man and enjoyed playing golf. He enjoyed working with wood to create cherished gifts that he gave to his family and friends. Bill took pleasure volunteering his construction skills to help others in need. He possessed a generous spirit and never sought recognition for his acts of kindness. Above all, Bill’s greatest joys in life were his friends, family and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathleen (Colligan) Goldsworthy; his son, William Goldsworthy III (Amy) of Marcellus; his daughter, Kristine Lynch (Matthew) of Fayetteville; five sisters, Nancy Hinkley (Jim) of Knoxville, TN, Sharon Shellcross (Tom) of Crossville, TN, Bonnie Denny (John) of Clemont, FL, Virginia Bullard (Woody) of Baldwinsville and Linda Rupert (Dan) of Leland, NC; his brother, James Goldsworthy (Linda) of Inlet, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Liam, Brynnly, Bryce and Eli as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. Calling hours are 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post #88, Cazenovia, 26 Chenango St., Cazenovia, NY.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.