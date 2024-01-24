Roxana R. Rivenburgh Greene, 82, of Erieville, formerly of Florence Hill Road, Camden, passed away on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.

She was born on April 5, 1941, in Hamilton, daughter of the late James D. and Roberta Rivenburgh.

She lived in Nelson, was a graduate of Cazenovia High School and was a member of the Erieville Methodist Church.

She later relocated to Camden, marrying the late Charles “Max” Greene. She worked for UI Insurance Office in Oneida, Rome and Utica and retired after 28 years from the Department of Transportation in Utica.

She was a life member of the Herbert J. Holstein MCLA. She was the treasurer and on the board of directors for the TC Riders. She was a member of the Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary. Roxana was the first female member of the town board of Nelson, and head of the Nelson Republican Party. She attended the Trinity Church in Camden.

Roxana is survived by two sons, Peter (Nancy) Markowski and Kevin (Amy) Markowski, of Erieville, step-daughters, Wendy (Denny) Wimmer, of Florida, Roxy McCall, of North Carolina and Starr Greene of Camden, a brother; a sister and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins.

Funeral services will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, from LaRobardiere Funeral Home, 109 Main Street, Camden. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Camden. Relatives and Friends are invited to calling hours from noon – 2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the TC Riders Snowmobile Club or the Herbert J. Holstein MCLA.

