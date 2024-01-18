Timothy M. Mantell, 40, of West Park Street, Canastota, passed away on Jan. 16, 2024 in Florida, while visiting family and friends.

Born in Oneida on Sept. 19, 1983, he was the son of Michael Mantell and Cindy Kraft. A lifelong resident of Cazenovia and Canastota, Timothy was educated in Cazenovia Central School.

Timothy was currently employed by K & L Auto Sales in Rome as a manager. He was a sports enthusiast and was a great fan of the New York Giants. Timothy participated in many sports including football, kickball, bowling, volleyball, corn hole and basketball. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved to go camping and fishing.

Surviving are: his mother, Cindy Kraft of Canastota; his sisters, Paula Kraft of Chittenango and Sierra Jackson of Canastota; brother, Christopher Mantell of Norwich; niece, Lynze; nephews, Landon, Hunter and Harper; aunts and uncles, Mike (Tammy) Hayes of Cazenovia, Steve (Penny) Hastings of Florida, Jeff (Sally) Mantell of Florida, Leslie Kraft of Peterboro, Randy (Todd Tarzia) Kraft of Wellsley Island and Wayne Mantell of Florida; several cousins and his beloved canine companion, Freddy. He was predeceased by his father, Michael Mantell; an aunt, Deb Schoonmaker and a cousin, Troy Hastings.

Funeral services will be held 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro St., Canastota, with the Reverend Donna Chapman, officiating. Spring interment will be made in Peterboro Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, prior to the funeral service. Contributions may be made to Helping Hounds, 7268 Caswell Avenue, North Syracuse, NY 13212.

