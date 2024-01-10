Robert David Hart, 84, of Cazenovia, New York passed away on January 7, 2024. He was born December 18, 1939 and was the foster son of Dr. Frank and Mrs. Ruth Matthias of Morrisville. He is survived by his brother, Paul Miles-Matthias, MD and wife Linda C. Coffin, MD; his sisters, Betsy Matthias and Heddy-Dale Matthias, MD; nephew, Zachary C. Matthias and by his friends Renie and Todd Pittman and Chris and Karen Wigler.

Robert was a graduate of SUNY Morrisville and Albany (1965). He was an accomplished athlete, competing in basketball and baseball at both universities. He was a consummate coach in basketball, baseball and football at many high schools, and coached basketball at the collegiate level at Harvard University, SUNY Brockport and Colgate University. In his youth, he was a professional fast pitch softball pitcher.

He was an attendee of the Pompey Community Church, in Pompey, NY.

A memorial service is planned at a later date. Please donate in his name, to your favorite charity, especially food pantries and animal rescues. Condolences for the family may be left at www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.