Helen Virginia Emerick Stacy, 103, of Cazenovia, New York died peacefully at home on Dec. 29, 2023, with her loving daughters by her side.

Helen was born in 1920 in New York City to Isabel Johnson and Stanley P. Emerick. She grew up in Oswego and attended the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., and Vassar College. In 1940, she married Robert J. Stacy of Fulton.

They lived in many different places both during World War II and after, ultimately living in Cazenovia for the last 40 years. Helen was a real estate broker with Longley-Jones until retiring at the age of 76. She enjoyed many sports, especially golf and skiing which she did into her mid 90s. She loved reading, painting, gardening and traveling.

She served on the board on the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation, chaired the Architectural Review Committee, served on the Land Use Committee and volunteered at the Art Park and The Key. She was a former member of the Cazenovia Watercolor Society, the Cazenovia Golf Club, the Adirondack League Club and current member of The Cazenovia Club.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Patricia S. (Richard) Healey of Cape Cod and Sanibel Island, Florida and Judith S. Brown of Manlius; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 1997; her son, R. John Stacy in 2016; her sister, Carol E. Farrell; two brothers, Stanley F. Emerick and Alan Emerick.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, where her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, located at 12 Mill St. in Cazenovia. A reception will follow at the Lincklaen House. Interment will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Oswego. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to CAVAC, 106 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035, CazCares, 101 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035, the CNY Community Foundation, Oswego County Branch, 431 East Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13202 or to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. Condolences for the Stacy family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.