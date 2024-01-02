Janne Elizabeth Howes, 86, of Camillus, passed away Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, at Upstate Community Hospital.

Born in Geneva, she grew up in Seneca Falls, then moved to southern California for 10 years before settling back in Central New York in 1968. In CNY, Janne lived in Weedsport for two years, Camillus for 14 years, then Elbridge for 22 years and returned to Camillus in 2006.

A 1955 graduate of Mynderse Academy, she received an associate degree from Cazenovia College in 1957.

While living in southern California, Janne worked at California Tech for three years. She enjoyed reading, photography, time at her family cottage, boat rides on Charleston Lake and attending her grandchildren’s musical and sporting events.

Janne was predeceased by her parents, John C. and Cora May Frantz; and brother, John “Jack” Frantz.

Surviving are her loving husband of 65 years, John E. Howes; sons, David (Maureen) Howes of Fairmount, and Eric (Susan) Howes of Camillus; grandchildren, Shannon (Kevin) Keeley, and Bradley, Jane, Robert, and John “Jack” Howes.

Funeral services will be private.

Janne will be laid to rest in Canoga Cemetery, Seneca Falls.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Onondaga County, 800 S. Wilbur Ave., Syracuse, NY 13204, or to Golisano Children’s Hospital, One Children’s Cir., Syracuse, NY 13210.

