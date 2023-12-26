John “Jack” Stuart Palmer, 91, a 17-year St Albans, VT, resident, passed away on Dec. 24, 2023, at the McClure-Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT.

Jack was born on Oct. 5, 1932, and grew up in Skaneateles. In high school he was student council president and a member of the basketball team that won 75 straight league games. He worked and earned his way through St. Lawrence University. While there he joined the SAE fraternity, was a captain of the basketball team and president of the senior class. He completed the ROTC program and spent two years in the Army, including 16 months in Korea.

Jack earned his masterss degree at Springfield College, where he met Susan, his wife of almost 66 years. They raised three sons and have six grandchildren. He was a physical education teacher, athletic director, coached various sports and was a guidance counselor. During each summer he painted houses until he retired from education. His sons worked with him during summers while they were in high school and college.

Most of the family years were spent in Skaneateles. During that time, he joined Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce, was a town justice and sold real estate for Williams Realty after retirement. He also built the outdoor basketball courts in Austin Park (Jack Palmer Courts) and founded the Bill DeLaney Youth Basketball Program. His influence with Skaneateles youth basketball spanned the 1960s, 70s and 80s. Golf was a fun and competitive part of his life. Jack was a member of the Skaneateles Country Club and Champlain Country Club in St. Albans for many years.

Jack is predeceased by his parents, John Stuart “Stu” Palmer and Laura Ludington Palmer, and his sister Margaret “Peggy” Major. Jack is survived by his wife Susan “Sue” White Palmer; sons Jeffrey (Robin) and their children Ben and Carolyn; Peter (Sarah) and their children Trent and Holly; and Scott (Lynne) and their children Nick and Luke. He is also survived by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring or early summer.

The family would like to thank the staffs of the Elderwood Rehab Center and the McClure-Miller Respite House for their recent care, as well as the staff of the UVM Dialysis Center in St Albans for their many years of care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “UVM to go to St Albans Dialysis Center,” 8 Crest Road, St. Albans City, VT 05478.

Honored to be serving the family of Jack is Rett Heald of the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at healdfuneralhome.com.