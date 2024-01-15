Dr. Christopher Robert Scianna and Renée Richelle (Morgiewicz) Scianna happily married October 2023 at St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church, Warwick, N.Y., by Rev. Fr. Kyle Eads.

Chris Scianna graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology from Cornell University, Ithaca, N.Y., and as a doctor of osteopathy from the University of New England, ME. Chris is employed as an emergency room physician in Pennsylvania.

Renée (Morgiewicz) Scianna graduated from Ave Maria University, Naples, FL, with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and from the Catholic University of America, Washington DC, with a master’s in business. Renée moved to PA upon marriage and was employed as the pro-life director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, N.Y.

Chris is the son of Robert Scianna and Linda (Moyer) Brown of Onondaga County, N.Y. Chris was raised in Tully, N.Y., near Syracuse. Renée was raised in Warwick, N.Y., in Orange County.

Renée is the daughter of Gary Morgiewicz and Celia (Pawlikowski) Morgiewicz of Warwick, N.Y.

The very happy married couple live in their new home together in Pennsylvania.