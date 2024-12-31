CAZENOVIA — Steven Winkley, a professional geologist with LaBella Associates and John Behan, a planner with Behan Planning and Design will present a draft set of strategies for protecting the drinking water supply to the Village of Cazenovia Village Board at its meeting of January 6, 2024. The consultant team has been working with an advisory committee for the village supporting the development of a Drinking Water Source Protection Program (DWSP2). The committee includes representatives of the village board, the village water superintendent, Madison County Health Department and the Madison County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The Drinking Water Source Protection Program (DWSP2) is a village-led, state-supported program that empowers the village to take action to improve and protect the community’s public water sources and surrounding environment. The village was accepted for participation in the state’s program and has been working with the LaBella Associate’s consulting team to develop and initiate implementation of its unique Drinking Water Source Protection Program. The program is intended to lead to actionable steps that the village can take to protect the community’s drinking water sources now and into the future. The consultant team’s services have been paid with funding from New York State. The DWSP2 program is led at the state level by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the NYS Department of Health. For more information on the state program see dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/water/water-quality/dwsp2.