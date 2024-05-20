CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia Public Library (CPL) recently announced some highlights of its spring/summer 2024 adult program schedule.

To kick off the upcoming season, CPL Adult Programming and Service Coordinator Renee Joseph has arranged a tour of the Stickley Museum in Fayetteville for Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m.

The Stickley Museum is located on the second floor of the original L. & J.G. Stickley factory at 300 Orchard St. above the Fayetteville Free Library.

Opened in 2007, the exhibit gallery contains furniture and accessories from the earliest days of Stickley up to the present, as well as images and archival documents illustrating the company’s journey.

“The field trips are something I started last year when I came on board as adult programming coordinator, and they have been well received,” said Joseph. “I have even had requests to start them up again. The field trips that I have organized usually revolve around local history, a local landmark or museum, or a local product or manufacturing in the area.”

Tour participants will meet at the library and drive themselves or carpool to the museum at 10:30 a.m. Those who plan to meet the rest of the group at the museum should let CPL know in advance.

According to the library, this program is for adults and families with older children. Children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Registration is required and must be done by May 29. Individuals who need to cancel should let CPL know in advance.

The library is hosting two friendly competitions this spring/summer.

Pianist Geoff Clough will lead “Name That Tune” on Tuesday, June 4, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Participants can compete individually or team up with a friend.

Clough will test competitors’ knowledge of various music categories, including top 40 hits, novelty songs, commercials, movie themes, jingles, television shows, and cartoons. Prizes will be awarded.

Then, on Friday, July 19, from 2 to 4 p.m., CPL will host a “Puzzle Palooza” team jigsaw puzzle competition.

Each team will receive a 500-piece puzzle to put together in 90 minutes. The first team to complete the puzzle wins. There will be prizes for first and second place. If no team completes the puzzle in the allotted time, the team with the fewest pieces left at the 90-minute mark wins.

Register as a team or request to be placed on a team by July 8. Teams can have between two and five members.

Both competitions will take place in the Betsy Kennedy Community Room.

“The competitions are something I have not tried since starting in my position, but other libraries have done things like ‘Name That Tune’ and the ‘Puzzle Palooza’ puzzle competition, and they were popular at their libraries,” said Joseph. “We have lots of patrons who check out the various puzzles we have here, so I thought this might be something that is not only enjoyable but also encourages connection. As for ‘Name That Tune,’ who doesn’t love live piano entertainment?”

Community members are also invited to the Community Room on Thursday, June 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., for an essential oil workshop with Laura Riposo-Hackney.

Participants will each create an 8-ounce bottle of non-toxic bug spray to take home and use throughout the summer.

Space is limited and registration is required by June 1. A $15 deposit is also required to hold each person’s spot; it will be refunded at the event. Any cancelations must be made by June 6 to claim a refund. Deposits will be collected at the circulation desk before the event.

“As per our mission at the library, my aim is to bring programming to our patrons that will strengthen community by engaging in history, connecting people, inspiring lifelong learning, and transforming lives,” said Joseph. “The Cazenovia Public Library community is a vibrant one, so I am hoping people will join in the fun.”

To register for the events, visit the cazenoviapubliclibrary.org, call the circulation desk at 315-655-9322, or email Joseph at [email protected].