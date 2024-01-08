On Jan. 3, Cazenovia Town Councilors Jimmy Golub and Sheila Fallon, along with Supervisor Kyle Reger, took their oaths of office during a working meeting of the town board. All three were elected to their positions on Nov. 7, 2023.
FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc. is now accepting Winter 2024 Citizens Academy applications. Applications are open until midnight on Monday, January 15. To Apply, visit: https://www.focussyracuse.org/ Citizens Academy is an educational […]
Enjoy lunches on the new porch or inside our covid safe Hall. $5.00 each, reservation by the Monday before 315-637-9025 May 25, 12noon, Cheese Quiche with green salad, fruit and […]
Poetry, literature that evokes a concentrated imaginative awareness of experience or a specific emotional response through language chosen and arranged for its meaning, sound, and rhythm. “You don’t need to have […]
Mexican Train Wednesday’s: Come play this creative domino game every Wed. at 12:30pm. If you would like to have lunch ahead of time with your friends, call to sign up. […]
Free Weekly Wednesday Movies 12:30pm Wednesday, Nov.1, 12:30 pm, “The Miracle Club” PG-13, 90 Minutes Starring Kathy Bates COMEDY/DRAMA: The Miracle Club is a 2023 comedy-drama film set in 1967 […]
1 to 4 p.m. Baldwinsville Public Library, 33 E. Genesee St. e Through the Central New York Library Resources Council (CLRC) and LiteracyCNY, BPL will be able to provide one-on-one […]
Thursday Drive Thru community Dinners. Dinner menus are available on our Website, www.faysrctr.org cost is $8.00 reservation is required. 315-637-9025
The Syracuse Vocal Ensemble will present a concert for 12th Night - "There Will Be Stars; a 12th Night Celebration" featuring music for the post-holiday winter season. Musical selections include […]
When: Friday, January 19 at 12:05 pm – 1:00 pm Location: Zoom Topic: Shaping Tomorrow’s Conversations: A Community Discussion of 2024 FOCUS Forums We want to hear from you! Join FOCUS Greater Syracuse, Inc. for […]
