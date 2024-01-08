CAZENOVIA — This past fall, local restaurateur Jonathan Phillips opened Pearl’s Bar and Bistro at 126 Nelson St. in Cazenovia.

The restaurant offers casual dining, family-friendly food options, a laid-back atmosphere, and a full bar with cocktails, wine, and beer.

The kitchen is led by Head Chef Pauline Drumm, who attended culinary school in Portland, Oregon, and has more than two decades of experience in fine dining. She recently cooked at The Century Club in Syracuse and the Cazenovia Club.

Phillips, who also owns Mad Tacos in Nelson, said his goal for Pearl’s was to create a unique, cozy environment where guests could enjoy a casual dining experience.

“I wanted people to walk in and immediately catch a vibe that is fresh to the area,” he said. “There is a ‘Bistro’ essence with finer wines, cocktails, and menu items, but Pearl’s also offers ‘pub-style’ items. So, you can come in for a date night, family night, or just a quick bite.”

Phillips named his new restaurant in memory of his golden retriever, with whom he shared many major life moments.

“She traveled all over the country with me and got to experience so much,” Phillips said. “She was a special pup, and I thought it only fitting to name this special place after her. You can cheers a framed picture of her at the bar.”

Phillips grew up in California until the age of 12 when he moved to Cazenovia. After graduating from Cazenovia High School, he lived in Colorado, Boston, and Hawaii before returning to town with his wife, who is also from Cazenovia, to raise a family.

He spent several years in the craft beer industry before opening Mad Tacos — a relaxed craft beer and handcrafted taco spot at Nelson Corners — in 2019.

Phillips said the decision to open another restaurant in the area was sparked by his enjoyment of the creative process.

“It’s very rewarding, personally, to see the community come and appreciate the experience Pearl’s has to offer,” he said. “This area is so unique, so I think it only helps us grow as a whole to have diverse options. This is my home, and I felt like I could help add to the success of our area.”

Pearl’s officially opened on Oct. 8, 2023.

On Jan. 4, 2024, Phillips reported that the feedback on the quality and creativity of the restaurant’s menu offerings and specials has been great.

“We feel like our guests are really enjoying Cazenovia’s newest offering, and it’s really great to see the support,” he said.

According to the restaurant’s website, current menu offerings range from a hummus plate appetizer, breadcrumb-topped macaroni and cheese, and hand-breaded chicken tenders, to shrimp scampi with house-made pasta, petite tenderloin, and pan-seared salmon, plus daily specials, such as Chicken Cordon Bleu or pasta Bolognese.

“It’s a nice casual atmosphere,” said Barb Axelson, a Cazenovia resident who recently dined at Pearl’s. “Great drink options and the burger was very good.”

According to Phillips, keeping the machine running with both his businesses requires a lot of work behind closed doors.

“Any business owner knows that one is challenging enough, two or more is a different game,” he said. “[I’ve] been fortunate to be surrounded by amazing people who have given a lot to help Mad Tacos and Pearl’s succeed.”

To view the full Pearl’s Bar and Bistro menu and learn more about the restaurant, visit pearlscaz.com. Follow the restaurant on Instagram @pearlscaz and Facebook for daily specials and other updates.

To learn more about Phillips’ other business, Mad Tacos, visit madcotacos.com.