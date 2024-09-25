CAZENOVIA — On Thursday, Sept. 19, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department served/conducted a judge-ordered eviction on Farnham Street in the Village of Cazenovia in conjunction with the Cazenovia Police Department.

“Police presence was out of an abundance of caution,” said Madison County Public Information Officer Samantha Field just before 12:30 p.m. “There was a civil matter, no danger to the community . . .”

At about 1:45 p.m., Field provided an update on the situation.

“At this time, the involved individual has been cooperative and has been complying with the eviction order,” she said.