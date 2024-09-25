CAZENOVIA — This past spring, Michael Grimes, a new Cazenovia resident from Scranton, Pennsylvania, purchased Owahgena Pizzeria on Albany Street.

Grimes has renamed the establishment “Pop Pop’s Owahgena Pizzeria” in honor of his grandchildren, who inspired his move to Cazenovia.

“Pop Pop [is what] the grandkids call me,” Grimes said. “[My wife and I] love spending time with them, and we wanted to be closer.”

Under its new ownership, the restaurant serves hand-tossed New York-style thin-crust pizza, calzones, stromboli, wraps, subs, gyros, appetizers, wings, and salads.

“I’m still trying to find my niche, so I’d be happy with any recommendations [people] have,” said Grimes, who ran a small diner in Springbrook, Pennsylvania, for the last six years.

According to Grimes, transitioning from running a diner to running a pizza restaurant has been an adjustment.

“Running a diner was an all-day thing, and there was breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” he said. “With the pizzeria, there’s lunch and dinner, and everyone usually comes in at exactly the same time. I’m hoping to spread it out a little bit. . . . In the future, I would like to mesh the two worlds. We [already] do a Friday fish fry, which is popular [and includes] 8- to 10-ounce haddock, French fries, garlic knots, and coleslaw for $13.95.”

The restaurant officially changed hands at the beginning of June.

“Jim McGinnis was the previous owner, and he still works with me a couple nights a week,” said Grimes. “Cazenovia has been very welcoming to my wife and [me]. I would love to help with any fundraisers or any catering that is needed.”

McGinnis sold pizzas in Cazenovia for 15 years before deciding to retire.

“Running a pizza business or, for that matter, any type of successful restaurant requires long hours, and it was time for me to relax and enjoy family and grandkids,” McGinnis said. “I was lucky to find Michael Grimes. . . . Through training him, I know he is a hard worker and know he will be successful in this new endeavor.”

Pop Pop’s Owahgena Pizzeria is located at 118 Albany St. and is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.

According to Grimes, the restaurant has a couple of indoor tables but mostly does takeout orders. Delivery is not currently offered.

To place an order, call 315-655-9900. The menu and updates are posted on the “Owahgena Pizzeria” Facebook page.