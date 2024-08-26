TOWN OF SALINA – Joseph Murphy who lives in the town of Salina neighborhood known as The Meadows, was arrested by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 20 and charged with two Class B felonies involving illegal firearms.

Murphy, 61, is the father of Christopher Murphy, the 33-year-old who shot and killed Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Hoosock and Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen on April 14. Christopher Murphy was killed by gunfire from the officers on the scene.

The shootings took place in The Meadows outside the Murphy home at 4549 Darien Drive.

The elder Murphy was reportedly out of the state in mid-April.

After the fatal incident, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office investigators seized and bagged several firearms found in the Murphy home.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said that a long gun confiscated there is in violation of New York State’s Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act.

Joseph Murphy is charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, both Class B felonies.

In court on Wednesday, Aug. 21, Murphy pleaded not guilty.

Judge Erica Clarke set bail at $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond or $300,000 partially secured bond, and Murphy remained in custody at the Corbett Justice Center in Syracuse.

The charges against the father have nothing to do with the Springfield Arms AR-15 used by Christopher Murphy in the April 14 shooting, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

That semiautomatic assault rifle was affixed with an illegal 40-round clip, the DA said.