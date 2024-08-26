NYS FAIRGROUNDS – This year’s Great New York State Fair included vendors from out of state and different parts of New York, but also returning stands with connections to the eastern suburbs specifically.

One such stand represented the Mediterranean restaurant King David’s, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in business this year. King David’s, which has a location in Fayetteville’s Towne Center, has been setting up a stand at the state fair since 1993.

Alan Smead, a King David’s employee who has helped out at the fair since 2008, said he enjoys the nostalgic feel of the two-week end-of-summer event, having parked cars for it back when he was in high school. He also, of course, has taken a liking over the years to the King David’s menu, which includes falafels, gyros and salads.

A newcomer to the state fair comparatively speaking, Cappy Cones opened a booth in the dairy products building for the first time three years ago. It’s owned by East Syracuse resident Nick Capparelli, who runs it with his son, Nicholas.

To get the name of his stand, Capparelli simply combined his last name with the word “happy,” which sweet-toothed fair attendees always are after waiting in line and being served. Though he doesn’t have a brick and mortar location apart from his spot at the fair, Capparelli said the 13 days spent at the fairgrounds take plenty of time to prepare for with regard to getting his space and its equipment ready.

This year, the Cappy Cones stand added pumpkin to its flavor board among other rich and creamy custard-based items and popular desserts like banana splits and brownie a la mode. Like last time, they also had a cut-out of the smiling, glove-wearing ice cream cone logo nicknamed “Cappy” on hand.

Another business there with ties to the eastern suburbs of Syracuse was Tully’s, which has locations in DeWitt and Fayetteville. Tully’s had a food stand closer to the midway and a draft house right by the fair’s Chevy Court, where musical acts like Blue Öyster Cult and Herman’s Hermits appeared this year.

As usual, the fair’s list of attractions this year also included the rotating butter sculpture, the New York State Police exhibit with their canine unit, the Sea Lion Splash Show, rollercoaster rides, and art and craft exhibitions.