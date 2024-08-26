By Anna Edwards

The Walk 4 CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease) will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Willow Bay in Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool.

The sixth annual walk will be held by the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA) to raise awareness and funds to fight CMT.

CMT affects over 3 million people in the world.

It causes progressive muscle weakness and atrophy of the feet, ankles, arms, legs and hands.

People with CMT often struggle with walking, balance and hand use.

CMT can lead to fatigue, tremors, hearing loss, breathing difficulties, sleep apnea, abnormal reflexes, chronic nerve pain, chronic muscle pain and chronic joint pain.

It has no treatment or cure.

CMTA is the world’s largest philanthropic funder of CMT research.

The organization has invested almost $30 million into CMT research in the last 16 years and works to raise awareness for CMT and raise money for patient programs and research.

The association has advocated to advance knowledge of CMT and to improve the quality of life of those with the disease.

It has worked to spread awareness for a disease that is often overlooked.

CMTA also provides informational resources and news updates to keep people up to date. The Walk4CMT has raised crucial funds and support.

According to CMTA, “The Syracuse Walk 4 CMT is a great opportunity for community members to come together, learn about Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, and support an incredible mission while having a fun-filled day.”

Walking is not required at the event and there will be many other ways to participate.

The walk will include a gift basket raffle containing products from fifty local businesses, entertainment by Jeff the Magic Man and breakfast goodies.

Visit cmtausa.org/syracusewalk to register for the walk or to donate.

CMTA has multiple events throughout the year to raise funds and support for those battling CMT.

The Syracuse CMTA will be recognized at the Syracuse Mets game on Sept. 18 at 6:35 p.m. They will throw the game’s first pitch and provide information on the disease. A portion of ticket proceeds will go to supporting CMT research.

Visit fevo-enterprise.com/event/Charcotmarie2 to purchase tickets.