By Janelle Davis

In the heart of Cicero stands a testament to the community’s rich educational heritage—a 160-year-old one-room schoolhouse.

Located at 6453 Route 31, near the Thompson intersection, this historical gem has been a silent witness to generations of learners since its construction in 1854.

Now, the Cicero Historical Society is rallying the community to preserve this invaluable piece of local history through an ambitious roof restoration project.

The Cicero Historical Society, established in 1978, has been dedicated to preserving and sharing the town’s heritage for over four decades.

Founded by history-conscious citizens, the society focuses on storing historical records, acquiring artifacts, and displaying exhibits that showcase Cicero’s rich past.

Their mission aims to connect contemporary residents with their local history while preserving it for future generations.

Mallory Albert, president of the Cicero Historical Society and town historian, emphasizes the society’s current priorities.

“We’re mostly interested in just getting the word out about our organization in general, but then also our GoFundMe and the fundraising that we’re doing to replace the roof,” she said.

This dual focus underscores the immediate need for the roof restoration while also highlighting the society’s broader mission of historical preservation and education.

It encompasses more than just the schoolhouse.

It also includes a museum and log house, each offering unique insights into Cicero’s past.

These structures house both temporary and permanent exhibits, providing visitors with a comprehensive view of the area’s history.

The schoolhouse, which served as an educational institution until 1951, has maintained its original one-room layout.

Its authenticity has sparked renewed interest among locals and tourists alike, with many visiting to see where their grandparents once studied.

William Meyer, a dedicated volunteer, shared an inspiring perspective on the current situation with the roof.

“The good news has been that we’ve made lemonade out of the lemons, and we’ve had fantastic community support,” he said. “Folks are saying that’s the school that grandma went to back in the day, and people are coming by for their kids or grandkids so they can go see this one-room schoolhouse.”

However, the passage of time has taken its toll on the structure.

The original wooden roof has deteriorated, allowing water to seep in and damage the interior walls and the historical collection housed within.

The community and local businesses are rallying to show their support.

The Bottle and Can Retrieval Center has included the historical society in their charitable donation program.

“You can donate your bottles and cans, then choose us as your charity,” Albert said.

To boost awareness, a special event is planned for Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. at the Cicero location on Route 31.

Society members will meet with the center’s management for promotional photos featuring their mascot and the society’s fundraising poster.

This collaboration aims to promote the GoFundMe campaign and the roof replacement project.

For those interested in exploring this historical treasure, the complex is open and staffed by volunteers on the second Sunday of each month from April through December (except May, which is the third Sunday) between the hours noon and 3 p.m.

Additionally, the society offers the flexibility of visits by appointment.

As the community rallies around this restoration project, the Cicero Historical Society remains optimistic about the future.

For those interested in supporting this vital restoration project or learning more about Cicero’s history, visit cicerohistorical.org or plan a visit during the regular open hours.

The Historical Society has launched a GoFundMe which you can find on their Facebook page and will soon be accessible through their website, ciceronyhistorical.org.