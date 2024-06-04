CAZENOVIA — Michael Basla, a retired United States Air Force lieutenant general and co-founder of Cazenovia’s Madison County Distillery, was recently selected as a 2024 New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame inductee by Sen. Joseph Griffo.

Basla, who grew up in Syracuse and graduated from Bishop Grimes High School, served on active duty for nearly 36 years.

He received his commission in 1979 as a distinguished graduate of officer training school. After serving multiple assignments, he retired in 2014 as Chief, Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force in the Pentagon.

Basla and the other 2024 Veterans Hall of Fame inductees were honored during a ceremony at the NYS Capitol Building in Albany on May 28.

“I was very humbled to be inducted into the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame,” Basla said on May 30. “I deeply appreciate Senator Joe Griffo and all the New York State Senators for extending this special honor to me. Serving our nation as an Air Force officer was my great privilege, and to be recognized like this was totally unexpected. My time in uniform was never about accolades but rather about doing my small part in helping to protect the freedom we have been blessed with as Americans. Finally, I must extend a heartfelt thanks to my family, community, and nation for unparalleled support during my almost 36-year career. I could not have accomplished what I did without them.”

Basla’s military career spanned the last half of the Cold War and many years of the Global War on Terrorism.

According to a biography included in the Veterans Hall of Fame 2024 Ceremony Program, Basla was assigned in Germany when the Berlin Wall fell and was stationed at the Pentagon on 9/11.

“He began his career as a communications officer and broadened his expertise into command and control, computer systems, and space and cyberspace operations,” the biography states. “Mr. Basla served in five operational communications units and has extensive joint experience, including a tour as Director for C4 Systems, Joint Task Force Southwest Asia in Saudi Arabia in support of the United Nations security resolution against Iraq. He served twice on the joint staff and held key positions. Mr. Basla also served as Vice Commander of Air Force Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, where he assisted the commander in organizing, equipping, training, and maintaining mission-ready nuclear, space, and cyberspace forces and capabilities for North Aerospace Defense Command, US Strategic Command, and other functional and geographical combatant commands. . . . [In his final assignment], he led four directorates supporting 77,000 cyber operations and support personnel across the globe, with a portfolio valued at $17 billion.”

Basla has received several major awards and decorations, including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, and the Legion of Merit with one oak leaf cluster. An oak leaf cluster is worn to denote those who have received more than one bestowal of a particular decoration.

In 2021, Basla was inducted into the Air Force Cyberspace and Support Hall of Fame.

Since his retirement, Basla has served on the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association International Executive Board of Directors and its cyber committee, on the national Armed Services YMCA Board of Directors, and as Honorary Chairman of Volunteers for Ukraine, an organization dedicated to providing humanitarian assistance and medical support for the victims of the war and the people of Ukraine.

In 2017, he and his family founded Madison County Distillery on an 80-acre farm called “The Maples.”

Basla has partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project to co-host an annual appreciation day for wounded warriors, veterans, first responders, and their families at The Maples.

He is also the current president of the Cazenovia Memorial Association and the Cazenovia Lions Club.

According to his biography, Basla resides in Cazenovia with Rebecca, his wife of 10 years. His first wife, Barbara, is buried at Arlington National Cemetery; together, they had four children: Sara, Beth, Marissa, and Adam.

Established in 2005, the NYS Senate Veterans Hall of Fame was created to honor and recognize outstanding veterans from the Empire State who have distinguished themselves in both military and civilian life.

“Their meritorious service to our nation deserves the special recognition that only a hall of fame can provide, as a fitting expression of our gratitude and admiration,” the NYS Senate website states.

A recording of the Veterans Hall of Fame 2024 Ceremony and the ceremony program can be found at nysenate.gov/honorees/2022/honoring-our-veterans.

To learn more about Basla’s military career, visit af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/104624/michael-j-basla/.

Madison County Distillery is located at 2412 Rt. 20 E., Cazenovia. For more information, visit madisoncountydistillery.com.