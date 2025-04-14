Schoolhouse Dog Grooming now run by a three-woman team

CAZENOVIA — Jean Johnson, owner of Schoolhouse Dog Grooming in New Woodstock, recently announced changes to the operation of her full-service grooming, boarding, and daycare facility.

While she continues to be involved in the business, Johnson has “semi-retired” and decided to expand her management team to include two other women.

Her daughter Patrisha Wilcox now oversees the boarding and daycare facilities, and Beth Westcott, who has been with the business for four years, runs the grooming shop.

Wilcox is certified in canine first aid and behavioral training. She moved back to the area a year ago and now lives on the Schoolhouse premises.

“The dogs get excited to see her [because] they know they will be getting attention and love,” said Johnson. “Also, I have worked in the dog industry since she was one year old, so she knows all the ins and outs of dog care and boarding. She is always seeking ways to improve and has the energy and drive to succeed.”

Westcott, originally from Earlville, NY, graduated from the State University of New York at Delhi with a veterinary science technology degree. She has over 25 years of experience grooming dogs and has been handling 80 percent of Schoolhouse’s grooming clients for over two years.

“[Beth] has a great work ethic [and] loves her clients and their owners,” said Johnson. “She is an excellent groomer with oodles of patience and never gets frazzled. . . . I have the utmost respect and confidence in her.”

Johnson grew up in DeRuyter and has worked with dogs for over 30 years.

“I was always a lover of all animals,” she said. “As a kid, you could find me walking relatives’ dogs all around town. I spent years working with dogs in the area.”

She majored in fish and wildlife conservation at Morrisville College and spent two years working with the elephants at Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.

After two decades of pet grooming and raising her two children, Johnson decided it was time to start her own business.

Since officially opening Schoolhouse Dog Grooming in May 2012, she has updated its facilities and expanded its services; for example, the business now offers dog pickup and delivery services within the Cazenovia area.

“I have learned that our clients appreciate our flexibility,” she said. “[The] way we accommodate their needs when able really pays off.”

Johnson, who enjoys “snowbirding” in Florida with her husband, said she plans to groom when available and help with boarding and daycare activities part-time.

“I am still at the business, especially in the summertime,” she said. “Backing out of the full-time daily roles has left me more time to do the bookwork and [address] various maintenance issues. I still love seeing all my faithful clients and their furry companions.”

Schoolhouse Dog Grooming is located at 2513 Dugway Rd., New Woodstock. For more information, call 315-662-7239 or visit schoolhousedoggrooming.squarespace.com.