The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) elected 3 new directors to its Foundation Board for a three-year term beginning in 2025.

Joining the 2025 MOST Foundation Board of Directors are:

Isabelle Harris is chief of staff to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. In her role, she oversees day-to-day operations of the office of the county executive, serving as liaison to multiple community organizations and supervising multiple departments within county government. Prior to serving as chief of staff, Isabelle was director of strategic initiatives for Onondaga County where her focus was to oversee projects funded by the American Rescue Funds. She also has extensive experience in government relations and economic development policy. Before joining Onondaga County, Isabelle held positions with both the federal and state governments, including district director for Congressman John Katko. She also served for over 8 years in positions in New York state government. Isabelle currently serves on several local boards, including the Landmark Theatre Board of Directors, Home HeadQuarters, Inc., and the Onondaga County Community Development Steering Committee.

Kimberly Sadowski is vice president and chief financial officer at the Central New York Community Foundation, where she leads the organization's finance, administration and information technology and oversees budget development, investment strategy, financial reporting, and regulatory compliance. Her strategic vision and proactive leadership have been instrumental in supporting the Community Foundation's growth while enhancing its financial performance and operational efficiency. She is a highly accomplished certified public accountant (CPA) with an extensive track record of leadership and expertise in financial management, strategic planning, and organizational development. Kim has held key executive positions in both the nonprofit and private sectors, including chief financial officer at ARISE Child and Family Service, Inc. Kim currently serves as the board treasurer of AccessCNY.

Corin Zimmer is the executive vice president of business development at Luck Grove, where he leads the company's growth initiatives across diverse sectors. A seasoned entrepreneur, Corin founded and managed multiple businesses, most recently acquiring Urban Life Athletics, a HIIT gym in Syracuse. He co-owned Arboxy LLC, a web development firm, and has extensive experience in sales and project management. Corin was recently awarded the 2024 Alumnus of Merit Award from SUNY Delhi. In 2022, he received the Patriot Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) for his dedication to supporting military service members. Corin is actively involved in the community as a board member of the Central New York Red Shoe Society.

The 2025 slate of officers are:

Board of Trustees

Chair—Tony Stewart, Vice President, Corporate Quality, SRC, Inc.

Vice Chair—Leila Giancone, Communications & Government Affairs, Novelis

Second Vice Chair—Karyn Gerling, Owner, Karyn Burns ABC’s

Secretary—Howard Hollander, President Emeritus, Technology Alliance of Central NY

Treasurer—Al Boudreau, Senior Tax Manager, Firley, Moran, Freer & Eassa CPA, P.C.

Immediate Past Chair—John Spina, Retired Sr. Vice President and CAO, C&S Companies

Foundation Board of Directors

Chair—Sarah Weber, Director of Employer Relations, Syracuse University’s School of Information Studies

Vice Chair—Shawni Davis, CEO, Luminary Electrical

Secretary—Kathleen Metallo-Mason, CEO, KMase Productions

Treasurer—Al Boudreau, Senior Tax Manager, Firley, Moran, Freer & Eassa CPA, P.C.

The museum has two boards: The MOST Board of Trustees, which is tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operations, and the Foundation Board of Directors, which raises funds for the museum’s operating budget.

The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) is a hands-on science and technology museum located in historic Armory Square in downtown Syracuse. The MOST is focused on dynamic science education that engages learners of all ages and abilities. It features 35,000 square feet of interactive permanent and traveling exhibits plus the state-of-the-art National Grid ExploraDome theatre. The museum operates numerous STEM education programs and community outreach events throughout the year. The MOST’s mission is to provide informal science learning experiences that ignite curiosity, encourage discovery, and inspire investigation. The MOST is open from 9:30 to 5, Thursday through Sunday, and is open for most school holidays and breaks. To learn more, visit most.org.