The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council is proud to recognize the 25 members of its Gold Award Girl Scout Class of 2024.

These Girl Scouts dedicated countless hours to making a sustainable impact on causes they care about within their communities.

Their projects demonstrate the range of issues teens find most pressing today.

The recipients were recognized for earning their Girl Scout Gold Award during the 2023-2024 membership year at a luncheon in late November at Bella Domani in North Syracuse.

Attendees included the award recipients and their families, council staff, board members and special guests New York State Sen. Lea Webb (District 52—Broome, Cortland and Tompkins counties) and Assemblyman Scott Gray (District 116—Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties). Dr. Juhanna Rogers, Ph.D., senior vice president of racial equity and social impact at CenterState CEO and host of “Behind the Woman” on WCNY-TV, served as the keynote speaker.

“Our Class of 2024 Gold Award Girl Scouts embody our Mission, Promise and Law. The solutions they’ve created through Take Action projects that address local and global challenges will have a lasting impact. I’m excited to see how these remarkable individuals will continue to make their world a better place,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said.

Since 1916, the Gold Award has symbolized excellence and leadership for Girl Scouts everywhere. It is the most prestigious award that Girl Scout Seniors (grades 9-10) and Ambassadors (grades 11-12) can earn. Through their work on sustainable Take Action projects, award recipients gain tangible skills and prove they are the leaders our communities and the world need.

2024 Gold Award Scholarship recipients

Olivia Barnhart of Manlius was awarded a $5,000 Girl Scouts of the USA National Gold Award Scholarship for her community-based project, “Informing & Educating My Community on Mental Health & the Resources Available.” She is one of 111 Girl Scouts nationwide recognized for projects that exemplified the core components of the Gold Award and demonstrated extraordinary leadership to drive lasting change in the world.

Six additional GSNYPENN Gold Award recipients were selected for Council Scholarships, with a total of $ 12,850.

Among the local scouts to receive this honor with the Kelly Perkins Scholarship ($2,500) was Dariyan DeWeese from Baldwinsville for the project “Paws for Soldiers and Sailors.” Perkins, a lifelong Girl Scout and GSNYPENN summer camp staff member, impacted the lives of campers and younger Girl Scouts in her Newark Valley, N.Y., community and the GSNYPENN Staff Scholarship ($2,000) went to Madison DelCostello from Memphis for the project “Play On: Inspiring Continuity in Band.” This scholarship recognizes staff fundraising efforts, including participation in events such as the Boilermaker 15K and other personally designated donations.

GSNYPENN Class of 2024 Gold Award Girl Scouts

Olivia Barnhart Manlius. Take Action Project: Informing & Educating My Community on Mental Health & the Resources Available

Olivia addressed the stigma around mental health and the lack of knowledge of services in her community through the creation of an online document as well as a pamphlet. She made these materials accessible by tabling at events where she also distributed mental health awareness bracelets. Olivia’s favorite Girl Scout memory is attending Camp Woodland overnight as a Brownie.

Madison DelCostello Memphis. Take Action Project: Play On: Inspiring Continuity in Band Madison addressed negative stigmas and declining participation of middle schoolers in band class. She did this by hosting a workshop where students learned about the benefits of band and opportunities to play musical instruments beyond school. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is the annual excitement of managing cookie sales and helping satisfy the sweet tooth of many customers, especially at her school. Madison is a graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School. She currently attends Houghton University and studies mathematics while continuing to pursue her passion for music.

Dariyan DeWeese Baldwinsville. Take Action Project: Paws for Soldiers and Sailors Dariyan educated her community on the PAWS (Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers) for Veterans Therapy Act by launching a letter-writing campaign to the U.S. Congress. She also created community awareness and support for K9 Caring Angels, a nonprofit providing service and therapy dogs to those in need. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories was working directly with veterans and their service dogs for her Silver Award project. Dariyan is a senior at C.W. Baker High School.

Taylor Ratliff Syracuse. Take Action Project: Mental Health and Wellbeing in Schools Taylor addressed the stigma of the stress and anxiety children face at school and surrounding environments. She created a club called Meaningful Mentors. This after-school program allows for meaningful relationships between high school mentors and middle school students in her school district. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is when her troop facilitated a bridging ceremony; she says she took pride in those special nights when Girl Scouts advanced to the next program level. Taylor is a graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius High School. She currently attends Syracuse University where she studies inclusive elementary and special education.

Norah Ritter Fayetteville. Take Action Project: Reset and Regulate for Mental Health Norah addressed rising mental health challenges by creating a reset room at her local middle school. Her goal was to allow the opportunity for movement, which decreases anxiety, and a designated place to help students manage strong feelings while in school. She created a space that is calming and contains several hands-on activities. She also wrote an informational pamphlet with regulating strategies for students to practice. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories was a recent trip to Lake George where she and her troop paddle-boarded and took an extreme ziplining adventure. Norah is a senior at Fayetteville-Manlius High School and plans to study dance and elementary education in college.

Aanya Verma Manlius, N.Y. Take Action Project: BeatHemorrhage: Youth for Maternal Health Aanya addressed the lack of public knowledge about postpartum hemorrhage, the largest cause of maternal death, through social media and collaboration with local hospitals. She educated 6,000+ people online through BeatHemorrhage International and in professional settings at Upstate and Crouse hospitals in Syracuse. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is planning the GSNYPENN Annual Girl Advisory Board (GAB) Meeting with her fellow GAB members. Aanya is a senior at Fayetteville-Manlius High School and plans to study medicine or business after graduation.