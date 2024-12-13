Syracuse Community Health and Onondaga Community College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, celebrating the opening of the new Syracuse Community Health Quick Care Clinic on the OCC campus.

The facility is open to students, college employees, and community members.

The new Syracuse Community Health Quick Care Clinic at OCC will assist patients with: Treatment for rashes and infections, work physicals, sprains, aches, pains, ear, nose, and throat problems, minor lacerations, splinters, cuts, and bruises, flu vaccines, cold or flu symptoms, rapid testing (results during visit), COVID-19 antigen,glucose, glycosylated hemoglobin, influenza, pregnancy test (urine), strep A test, urinalysis, phlebotomy services available on site. pharmacy – prescription delivery available and mental health services (by appointment only).

The facility is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located in Residence Hall C with a dedicated, exterior entrance. The phone number is 315-234-5996.

“We are delighted to welcome Syracuse Community Health and its Quick Care Center to our campus. They are a vital healthcare organization in our community, committed to providing high-quality care to those in need. Like OCC, we share the middle name of ‘community’ and a similar focus. We are fortunate to have Syracuse Community Health as a partner dedicated to making Central New York a better place for all,” said Onondaga Community College President Dr. Warren Hilton.

“The new opening of Quick Care at OCC is a great opportunity to expand access and provide equitable, high-quality care,” said Dr. Ofrona Reid, Syracuse Community Health President and CEO.

Syracuse Community Health and Onondaga Community College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, celebrating the opening of the new Syracuse Community Health Quick Care Clinic on the OCC campus.

The facility is open to students, college employees, and community members.

The new Syracuse Community Health Quick Care Clinic at OCC will assist patients with: Treatment for rashes and infections, work physicals, sprains, aches, pains, ear, nose, and throat problems, minor lacerations, splinters, cuts, and bruises, flu vaccines, cold or flu symptoms, rapid testing (results during visit), COVID-19 antigen,glucose, glycosylated hemoglobin, influenza, pregnancy test (urine), strep A test, urinalysis, phlebotomy services available on site. pharmacy – prescription delivery available and mental health services (by appointment only).

The facility is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located in Residence Hall C with a dedicated, exterior entrance. The phone number is 315-234-5996.

“We are delighted to welcome Syracuse Community Health and its Quick Care Center to our campus. They are a vital healthcare organization in our community, committed to providing high-quality care to those in need. Like OCC, we share the middle name of ‘community’ and a similar focus. We are fortunate to have Syracuse Community Health as a partner dedicated to making Central New York a better place for all,” said Onondaga Community College President Dr. Warren Hilton.

“The new opening of Quick Care at OCC is a great opportunity to expand access and provide equitable, high-quality care,” said Dr. Ofrona Reid, Syracuse Community Health President and CEO.