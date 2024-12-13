The judges have weighed in on the 39th annual Gingerbread Gallery at the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse.

Forty-seven gingerbread submissions were judged on the basis of overall appeal, originality, difficulty, and creative use of materials. Top bakers in the youth, general, and senior categories are honored with ribbons. Cash prizes go to the top three winners in the confectioner category, and a special ribbon is awarded to the baker whose work is judged to best represent the Erie Canal.

This year’s judges were Tonya Duffy of Sugar Grove Cafe & Bakery, Elizabeth Judge of Visit Syracuse, and Chief Meteorologist at News Channel 9, Jim Teske.

Each year the Erie Canal Museum transforms into a festive 1800s canal town street scene with gingerbread creations on display in storefront windows. The exhibit, which began as a one-day architecture display in 1986, celebrates the holidays, local landmarks, and Central New York’s Erie Canal heritage with confectionery creations by professional and amateur bakers of all ages.

The 39th Annual Gingerbread Gallery is on display through Jan. 12, 2025. The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. It is closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Admission to the Erie Canal Museum, which includes the Gingerbread Gallery, is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (65+), $4 for children (3-18), and free for children 2 & under.

Museum visitors may continue to vote for the People’s Choice winner through Dec. 31. The winner of this award will be announced after the New Year.

Here are this year’s top Gingerbread Gallery creations and their bakers:

Youth:

First Place: Gingerbread Family Sleighride by Evelynn and Ariya Jennings

Second Place: Ice Skating on the Erie Canal by Valerie Bolsei

Third Place: Christmas Puppy Village by Lauren and Ella Knuth

General:

First Place: Santa’s Sleighboat by Jenn, Jared, and Scott Copperwheat

Second Place: Merry Christmas: Embrace the Spirit of Adventure! By Jane Verostek, Octavia Miller, and Minerva Miller

Third Place: Santa’s Castle at the North Pole by Greta & Darlene Piper; Aria, Sure and Kadence Maliszewski; Sarah Kitts; Kim Monaghan; Nelam, Etta, Bella, Jacob, June and Nikko Pfeifer

Senior:

First Place: The North Star Stable by Moira Dick and Shelley Loftus

Second Place: Christmas on the Farm by Judy Homer

Confectioner:

First Place: The Syracuse Orchestra by Kimberly Flomerfelt-Puc

Second Place: Scenes from the Nutcracker by Cristina and Adriana Battle

Third Place: “SING” by Laura Rankin

Erie Canal Theme:

Santa’s Sleighboat by Jenn, Jared, and Scott Copperwheat