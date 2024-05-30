BY JANELLE DAVIS

If you’re looking to experience an inspirational musical event that promotes the celebration of the service of others, join Dan Damon on Sunday, June 2 at 4 p.m. at the Palace Theater in Eastwood to perform his new show “Let’s Celebrate Unsung Heroes.”

Damon, a full time musician who grew up in East Syracuse, is a keyboard player, producer, director, and singer who resides in San Diego, CA.

Damon is also an Air Force Veteran who served his country honorably during the Vietnam War.

After serving, all eyes were on California for Damon.

“I was ‘California Dreamin’. I fell in love with the music out west,” Damon said. “Music has always been in my soul.”

It took him four years to venture out west as he traveled with his musical equipment in a Uhaul making memories along the way.

Music has taken Damon to many wonderful places. He shared great opportunities he had visiting the Kentucky Derby, the Indy 500, and more.

Damon settled in San Diego where he met his wife of 45 years, Pat.

On Dec. 7, 2017, he and his wife lost their home to the Lilac Fire that took place in San Diego.

They were devastated to have lost all of their belongings, but the event was met with people in their community who wanted to help in any way they could.

“We were greeted with many helping hands,” Damon said. “People that we didn’t even know wanted to help us get our life back together.”

These good Samaritans are who inspired Damon’s show “Let’s Celebrate Unsung Heroes.”

Damon decided to turn his pain into purpose by spreading the word about being of service and celebrating people who give to others in their community and the country.

“The show is to honor and celebrate unsung heroes and people helping people,” he said. “I can’t emphasize enough how much we appreciate the help people provided us.”

He has performed the show two times in San Diego.

While not his first time performing in Syracuse, Damon looks forward to his first time performing “Let’s Celebrate Unsung Heroes” in the area where he grew up.

Damon said prior performances have been well received.

“I was taken aback by the positive response and the standing ovation we received,” Damon said. “It’s been a while since I have visited my hometown, so I thought this would be a great opportunity to spread the word of appreciation of others and what others are going through.”

The show will be $30 per person and $25 for senior citizens. Children 12 and under are free.

“This is a great family show that kids will enjoy too,” Damon said. “There will be sing-a-longs to go with the positive and celebratory theme.”

Damon, along with the “Love Note” singers, will perform familiar, uplifting, and patriotic songs to honor our service veterans and people helping people. There will also be a guest singer, Dave Machan.

Doors will open at 3:15 p.m. and tickets can be purchased with cash at the door or visit palaceonjames.com.