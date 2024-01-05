On Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corp will host a half-mile excursion along the shore of Onondaga Lake to explore newly restored habitats that attract dozens of Bald Eagles, thousands of waterfowl, and other wildlife during the winter months.

Participants will learn from Montezuma Audubon Center, Onondaga Audubon, Honeywell, Parsons and Anchor QEA staff about birds, wildlife and the importance of wetlands in supporting the Onondaga Lake watershed.

Onondaga Lake is an Audubon Important Bird Area that provides habitat, food and water sources that many bird species depend upon for survival during the cold winter months.

Some of the most abundant bird species that rely on Onondaga Lake are the Bald Eagle, Common Merganser, American Black Duck, Greater Scaup, Lesser Scaup, Common Goldeneye, Bufflehead, Hooded Merganser, Mallard, Redhead, and Ring-necked Duck.

“Onondaga Lake is a conservation success story unlike any other,” said Chris Lajewski, director of the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps and Montezuma Audubon Center. “Bald Eagles nest along the shoreline and roost during the winter months in numbers not seen anywhere else in New York State. As a result, people in Central New York are flocking to the newly restored habitats to experience this amazing transformation.”

The walk will be along a flat, paved trail that might be snow covered.

Binoculars, spotting scopes and field guides will be provided.

The event will begin at the Onondaga Creekwalk trail near Destiny USA in Syracuse.

Space is limited and registration is required.

Register at act.audubon.org/a/onondaga-lake-conservation-corps-bald-eagle-program-january-27-202410am.

Call 315-365-3588 or email [email protected] with questions.

The event fee is $10 per person.