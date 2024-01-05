NYS Sen. John Mannion recently honored many local school district artists by choosing to hang them in his local government office.

West Genesee CSD had four pieces of artwork selected for that display.

East Hill second grader Rebecca Dion was honored for her artwork of a fox. WGIS fifth grader Addison Haberek had her flower artwork spotlighted, along with artwork from WGIS sixth grader Kimberly (Kiki) MacArthur Villalobos of a bird. WGHS Junior Gwyneth DeMass also had her artwork of a sunflower selected.