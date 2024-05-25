VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – While most of the bands booked at Johnson Park each summer hail from right here in Central New York, every now and then talented out-of-towners are hired to perform.

The Liverpool Is The Place Summer Concert Committee has done it again by booking drummer, singer and bandleader Yolanda Bush and the Cool Water Collective to perform a free concert here at 7 p.m. Monday, June 3.

Born on the south side of Chicago, Bush now resides in the Catskills.

She has been singing and drumming for four decades, and is versatile in varied styles including blues, jazz and rock. Her voice is singular, transformative and engaging on such iconic tunes as “Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues.”

In addition, she is a tight, deep pocket drummer with impeccable meter.

The Cool Water Collective, named in honor of the Catskills’ wonderful waterways, is a flexible, expressive ensemble of musicians.

In a recent interview, Bush explained her approach to live performance: “My intention for us is to bring the right combination of artistry, nuance, passion and swagger. That’s how I define blues. It’s like the sun, you know it when you feel it.”

As a child in the Windy City, Bush became quite an accomplished boxer and accordion-player.

She studied trumpet and choral music, and performed with numerous ensembles including the Chicago Youth Symphony.

A prolific songwriter, Bush has often performed as a solo guitarist and singer, touring the U.S., Italy, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland

The 38th annual Liverpool Is The Place Summer Concert Series will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday through mid-August.

Upcoming concerts include Chuck Schiele’s Quatro on Wednesday, June 5, the Fab Cats on Monday, June 10, and a Springsteen tribute band called Born to Run on Wednesday, June 12.

This year, LITP has added a new Community Band Jubilee for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, showcasing the Liverpool Community Concert Band, the Skaneateles Community Band and the Lyncourt Community Band.

The LITP Committee still seeks sponsorships for several 2024 concerts such as the Jess Novak Band, Soul Mine, The Monterays and the Community Band Jubilee. To donate, contact LITP Treasurer Colleen Gunnip at [email protected], or call the Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce at 315-457-3895.