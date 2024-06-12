William M. Schneider, Jr., passed away on June 9, 2024, at home. He was born Sept. 17, 1932, at his parent’s home in Shepard Settlement, town of Skaneateles. He lived his entire life in the area.

He was a graduate of Marcellus High School. After graduation he decided to join his father in the Brown Swiss Dairy industry on the land his grandparents, Peter and Barbara (Figi) Schneider settled in 1910 after immigrating from Switzerland. He and his wife Barbara purchased the business in 1969. They raised their family there.

Bill, as he was known to all who knew him, wore many hats. He always left a position he worked in improved. He served as master of Shepard Settlement Grange, assistant steward of Pomona Grange and was also a member of New York State Grange and National Grange.

He joined the Skaneateles Masonic Lodge at the age of 21, encouraged by his father who was also a member. He went on to become master in 1963, was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and served as Barbara’s Associate Patron and Patron in 1964 and 1965.

Bill was chairman of the Brown Swiss Artificial Breeders of the State of New York. He traveled to other areas searching out the best animals to improve the Brown Swiss breed.

He served as assessor for the town of Skaneateles for 16 years. In 1983 he joined Onondaga County government as assistant director of real property tax services and eventually serving as director until his retirement in 1994.

Upon his retirement, Bill decided he could work with two of his passions: woodworking and horses. He went to the woods and harvested what he thought was enough trees to allow him to make anything he chose. He made beautiful furniture, toys for the grandchildren and made replicas of Mottville stools. He gave yo-yos to everybody, children and grownups as well. He always had a few with him. If he saw an adult that was sad or down, he gave them one and always got a smile; he said they needed cheering up.

He made and gave away so many of the stools; every member of our family has one or two. He gave them away for birthdays, anniversaries or just because they stopped by for a visit. He became so famous for those stools that when he gave one to someone, they always said they had hoped one day to receive one. He made every inch of them by hand and caned the seats with a signature in wood underneath.

Bill and Barbara bought a team of horses and outfitted the animals in everything they needed to go into the show ring. They were blue ribbon winners. Often, on a weekend, he would harness up the team and say “Come on, let’s go for a ride.” It was always around the area they lived in, and everyone would come out and wave and visit. Eventually, Bill was driving four up and was working on six up when a bad heart intervened. They also had a wedding carriage for 10 years, and did weddings in the Onondaga county area.

Everything Bill did brought joy and smiles to so many people. He was a kind and caring man.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Barbara (Maahs) and son Mark (JoAnn), daughter Debbie (Ken Wolf), granddaughter Jana, grandsons Josh (Allyson) and Samuel (Allison Carpenter), also great-grandchildren Brynn, William M. Schneider III, twins Hannah and Olivia, plus many nieces and nephews.

The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge had charge of arrangements. Visit bushfuneralhomes.com

Services will be held on Saturday June 15 at the Elbridge Community Church in Elbridge, with calling hours at 10 a.m., Masonic Service at noon and funeral services and internment following in Sheppard Settlement Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Elbridge Community Church, 109 E. Main St., PO Box 118, Elbridge, NY 13060, or a charity of your choice.