SYRACUSE – Strong in sprints and solid in other events, the West Genesee boys indoor track and field team recorded a third-place finish in Friday’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championship meet.

The Wildcats’ total of 64.5 points trailed only the 111 from Cicero-North Syracuse and 100 from Baldwinsville and included success in two different relay races.

In the 4×400, WG’s quartet of Will Fettig, Nick Lamanna, Logan Scott and Rhison Williams went three minutes 31.81 seconds to ho ld off the 3:33.04 from B’ville for first place.

Later in the 4×200 the Wildcats again were on top seeing Dylan Frost join Williams, Fettig and Scott to tear to first place in 1:31.97 well clear of C-NS (1:34.78) in the runner-up spot.

Landon Derbyshire got to the win column in the shot put, his toss of 46 feet 2 ½ inches well clear of a field that included teammate Brandan Brooks getting fourth place with 39’1 1/4”.

Nearly getting a throwing sweep, Derbyshire’s weight throw of 49’10 1/2” only trailed the 56’6 3/4” of B’ville’s Cam Davis, with Miles Ruggireo sixth (44’6”) and Dontae Rafus eighth going 44’ 3/4”.

Frost, on his own, went 6.62 seconds for third place in the 55-meter dash, with Williams third in the 300-meter sprint going 37.28 as Zach Hann (39.57) finished seventh while clearing 8 feet in the pole vault for sixth place.

Dillon Holzwarth claimed third place in the 1,000-meter run, posting 2:45.71, while Jake Wilmot was seventh in the 600-meter run in 1:35.86 and Alex Neuman seventh in the 55 hurdles in 9.07 seconds. The Wildcats were fifth in the 4×800 relay in 9:16.71 as Jake Coffey tied for sixth in the high jump clearing 5’4”.

WG’s girls team finished sixth out of eight SCAC Metro teams, picking up 31 points as Amelia Jennings made her way to third place in the shot put with a throw of 31’6 1/4” and added a third in the weight throw with 32’4”.

Zaida Talev, clearing 7 feet in the pole vault, made her way to fourth place. Miranda King added a fifth-place triple jump of 31’6” as Jailyn Kristoff took ninth place.

In the 4×400 Kaelyn Stone, Bridget Petrus, Nella Biesdiada and Reagan Koch were third in 4:17.99, Petrus adding a ninth in the 300 in 45.70 seconds as the Wildcats were fourth in the 4×200 (1:52.39) and fifth in the 4×800.

Mikenna Komuda needed 9.54 seconds for sixth in the 55 hurdles. Claire Griffin ran to seventh in the 1,000 (3:16.24) and Thalia Petrie took eighth in the 3,000-meter run, with Rebecca Dickey eighth at 1,500 meters and tying for ninth in the high jump.