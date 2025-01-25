SYRACUSE – Post-season competition is underway for the Baldwinsville indoor track and field teams with plenty still to accomplish, especially after what took place in Friday night’s Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championships at SRC Arena.

The boys Bees, owners of several meet victories this winter, picked up 100 points, but that meant a second-place finish as Cicero-North Syracuse took the title with 111 points and also won the girls SCAC Metro meet where B’ville, with 76 points, edged Fayetteville-Manilus (75) for third.

All of the B’ville boys victories came in field events where senior Owen Johnson featured in the pole vault. Clearing 13 feet, Johnson was two feet ahead of any of C-NS’s Colin Daley (11 feet) as Andrew Fry topped 9 feet for fourth place.

Cam Davis dominated the weight throw, his heave of 56 feet 6 3/4 inches lapping a field where no one else topped 50 feet. Davis also was fifth in the shot put with 36’7 1/4″ just ahead of Bryce Muthumbi (35’5 1/4″) in seventh place as Ade Olayisade got 10th place in the weight throw.

Kayden Gilbert got his turn at the top in the high jump, clearing 5’10” with fewer misses than Auburn’s Amari Ross at that same height. London Premo contended in the long jump claiming second place with a leap of 19’11 1/2″, with Arthur Bullock seventh going 17’9 1/2″. In the triple jump, Premo’s best attempt of 41’2 1/4″ left him in third place as Wyatt Decker got fifth place with 39’9 1/4″.

CIn the 4×400 the Bees had Decker, Rex Kirkegaard, Chris Zellar and George Bauer go 3:33.04, a close second to West Genesee’s 3:31.81. This was before Decker, in the 600-meter run, got second place in 1:28.79, with Kirkegaard fourth in 1:31.20 as Zellar was fourth in the 300-meter dash in 38.16 seconds beating out Matt Niedzialek’s fifth-place 39.22 and Bauer’s eighth-place 39.63.

Jacob Guelli was fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:14.34, with Dom Dottolo going 1,600 meters in 4:47.84 for fifth place. Logan Bolton, in 2:51.80, beat out Peyton Brutcher (2:54.14) for fifth in the 1,000-meter run as Tucker Jordan finished eighth in 3:05.36.

Bolton, Dottolo, Brutcher and Guelli were third in the 4×800 relay in 8:56.35, while in the 4×200 Kirkegaard, Kayden Gilbert, Arthur Bullock and Iggy Lomedico paired to go 1:37.34 for another third-place finish. Gilbert was seventh (6.86 seconds) and Eoin Burke ninth (6.93) in the 55-meter dash, London Premo adding a ninth in the 55 hurdles in 9.30.

Leading the B’ville girls effort, the 4×400 relay team of Kamryn Barton, Amerie Williams, Emerson Clavijo and Aaniya Johnson pulled away from the field, going 4:05.26 exactly 10 seconds ahead of C-NS’s 4:15.26.

The Bees were also 1-2 in the shot put thanks to Julianna Gingrich winning it with a throw of 34’4 3/4″ and Leah Bahamonde going 33’6 3/4″ for second place, Claudia Amato adding a sixth with 28’4 1/4″. Kate DeFio’s pole vault of 8 feet was second to the 8’6″ of Liverpool’s Ailanees Leon as Ella Foster (7 feet) landed in fifth place.

Barton finished third in the 600 in 1:42.41, with Emmy Buchanan (1:43.99) in sixth place. Running again in the 300, Barton claimed fourth place in 43.50, Johnson taking seventh (44.49) and Clavijo eighth in 44.95. Isabella Mitts earned fourth in the weight throw heaving it 29’7 1/4″ as Isabella DeStephano was sixth in 28’7″ and Sophia Cardinale was seventh throwing it 27 feet.

Clavijo took fourth in the 55 sprint going 7.71 seconds, with Adriana Pritchard seventh (7.79) and Mia Roberts eighth (7.88) as Yolanda Wei took fourth at 1,500 meters posting 5:08.70, with Madelyn Donhauser (5:19.24) in ninth place.

Wei, Donhauser, Mariah LeGrow and Veda Steinemann got third in the 4×800 in 10:27.12 while Johnson, Williams, Roberts and Pritchard were third in the 4×200 posting 1:50.33.

Clare Horan, clearing 4’8″, was sixth in the high jump, with Mya Bregande and Nicole Pelletier each clearing 4’6″ to get in the top 10. Becker would take seventh (14’8″) and Buchanan ninth (13’11 1/4″) in the long jump, with Adelyn Ameigh-Coggan seventh in the triple jump going 29’7″ just ahead of Pelletier (28’10”) in 10th place.

Ella DeFio added a seventh in the 3,000-meter run posting 11:28.81 as Mia Bush (11:54.15) was ninth. Wei took eighth in the 1,000 in 3:17.60, just ahead of Erin Seitzer (3:22.67) in 10th place. LeGrow was ninth (9.91) and Adelyn Ameigh-Coggan 10th (10.14) ahead of Rachel Becker (10.17) in the 55 hurdles.