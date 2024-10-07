VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – The Village of Manlius held its second annual Swan Fest on Saturday, Oct. 5. Featuring various local organizations and vendors, the entire afternoon was spent highlighting what makes the village special.

The village had a fire engine parked for the occasion right outside Manlius Library, and elsewhere around the Village Centre at 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. there were public works vehicles, military trucks and classic cars on display, not to mention food trucks and the large swan float nicknamed “Miss Sparkle.”

Stands in the parking lot representing businesses like Stay Fresh Designs, organizations like the group therapy practice Paths to Recovery Mental Health Counseling, and different independent vendors set out such items as pamphlets, scarves, stickers, glitter caps, watercolor swan paintings, holiday-themed ornaments, Swarovski jewelry and books of love poetry.

Meanwhile, the local experimental/jazz band Pop Culture performed under the village amphitheater right nearby, playing original tunes and covers of songs like “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed” by The Allman Brothers Band.

Throughout the event on Oct. 5, there was a historical tram tour taking groups of people around the village. As Deputy Mayor Hank Chapman clipped passport cards naming village locations to visit for chances to win prize baskets, Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall was on the connected microphone for those tours relaying tidbits of information about the sights the passengers were going past.

Whorrall informed the riders that Manlius was the first county seat before the city of Syracuse as well as the first village to be organized in Onondaga County in addition to having its first fire department, tannery, distillery and historic district.

The mayor also mentioned what the buildings that are currently standing used to be beforehand and who built some of the 19th century homes in the village, going on to talk about the 100-year-old history of Manlius Cinema, The Station 603’s history as a railroad stop, and the Manlius Opera House that once existed at 122 Seneca St.

As he went around that day, Trustee Rob Oley was passing out petitions addressed to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Sean Mahar to allow the village to continue keeping swans in its pond.

As he was getting the word out about that push, Oley stopped to say how he loved taking in the sense of community Swan Fest brings and being able to see a “beautiful” representation of village life on a warm, sunshiny autumn day.