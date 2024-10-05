CENTRAL NEW YORK – Like many other local large-school sides, the West Genesee girls volleyball team would challenge itself at Baldwinsville’s annual Fall Swing Tournament on the first Saturday of October.

A busy week for WG started with Monday’s 25-12, 25-17, 25-11 sweep of Auburn, one that included 11 kills from Bella Vallely and 24 assists from Eliana Becker. Hollis Pfefiffer (nine digs) and Maddie Cook (six digs) led the defense. Miley Ginty had four kills.

Far tougher was Wednesday’s match against Cicero-North Syracuse where the Wildcats led early, fell behind and then came back but ultimately took a five-set defeat to the Northstars.

Winning the opener 25-16, WG saw C-NS claim the second set 25-17 and then pull out what proved to be a pivotal third set 26-24. So while the Wildcats won the fourth 25-21, it only led to a final set that went 15-12 in the Northstars’ favor.

Becker piled up 45 assists to a well-balanced front line where Vallely and Ginty both got 10 kills, with Alaina Dudzinski adding nine kills, Norah Emery eight kills and Celia Spicer six kills. Defensively, Pfeiffer picked up 19 digs, Becker adding 16 digs as Sophia Simiele got 13 digs and Sidney Hamilton 12 digs.

Two local sides met last Tuesday and Jordan-Elbridge got the best of it against Bishop Ludden, the Eagles prevailing in three sets by scores of 25-12, 25-6 and 25-19.

Everything went well for J-E starting with the serves of Lanora Smith and Sydney Parsons, who each got three aces. Next to them on the back line, Brooke Chiaramonte had 10 assists and Zoie Karcz seven assists to go with eight digs.

Abby DelFavero led the Eagles’ front line picking up seven kills. Parsons got four kills, with Karcz and Madison Clochessy adding three kills apiece. Claire Brown earned a team-best nine digs as Ludden was paced by Tiz’Ariah Billue’s four kills and Natalie Testa’s eight assists.

Just before this Ludden took its own 6-2 record into last Monday’s match at Hannibal, where it needed just three sets to pick up a 25-19, 25-14, 25-23 victory.

Billue had three of the Gaelic Knights’ 14 aces to go with her team-best nine kills. Abby Mossotti and Jaylianna Pascarella had four kills apiece, Mossotti adding six digs and Grace Hilton seven digs next to Testa, who accumulated 19 assists.

On Thursday J-E defeated Hannibal 26-24, 25-16, 25-11 to go to 8-4 overall. Karcz dished out nine aces to go with six kills, five assists and three digs, with Brown getting 10 digs. Parsons added four aces and three kills.

Ludden won in four sets over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 25-17, 26-28, 25-23, 25-12. Billue had 12 kills and Pascarella got nine kills, Abby Reynolds adding seven kills as Mossotti five kills as Testa got 25 assists and Hilton had 12 digs.

Then, in Saturday’s match against Syracuse OnTech Ludden got a 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 victory to improve its record to 9-3. Mossotti set a career mark with 17 aces, with Molly Russell getting eight kills as Testa earned 12 assists.