CENTRAL NEW YORK – Area high school cross country teams went into October knowing it had not yet faced too many difficult conditions but quite sure that, at some point, this would change.

West Genesee went up against Fulton Wednesday afternoon, winning the boys race 16-45 and topping the Red Dragons 19-44 on the girls side.

Leading the boys Wildcats, Dillan Holzwarth went 16 minutes 50 seconds, part of a close group where Sean Moser finished in 16:56 and Archer Macholl posted 16:58. David Petrus was fifth in 17:05, with William Madden going 17:36 to round out the scoring column.

As for the WG girls, it was Rebecca Dickey’s 18:26 well clear of the 18:49 from Fulton’s Joslyn Cantine in second place. Then came a rush of Wildcats led by Juliana Fasulo in exactly 19 minutes as Thala Petrie posted 19:18 and Claire Griffin went 19:29 ahead of Harper Flynn (20:16), Lily Pellegrino (20:26), Shannon McMahon (21:08), Lilyanna Kupiec (21:56) and Andrea Conklin (22:54).

Skaneateles had its Laker duel with Cazenovia, and it was close on the girls side but still led to a 26-30 defeat.

Lucy Fleckenstein took individual honors, her 19:36 comfortably ahead of a Cazenovia trio led by Lily Kogut (20:05) in second place.

Tobi DiRubbo finished fifth in 22:25, with Rachelle Berube sixth in 22:49 and Monica Pohl sixth in 23:09, but Cazenovia was able to sweep every remaining spot in the top 10 to pull it out.

In the boys race which Skaneateles lost 19-44 Tritan Boucher put up a time of 17:28, second only to Jake Woolbert’s 16:35, but the other Lakers swept the next six positions ahead of Sam Coleman’s 19:47.

Marcellus swept through all the parts of a four-team meet last Wednesday that included Solvay as the boys Mustangs beat the Bearcats 18-41 while also edging Mexico 25-30 and putting away Christian Brothers Academy. The Marcellus girls beat Solvay and CBA 15-50, adding a 22-34 decision over Mexico.

Then the Mustangs ran at Saturday’s Tully Invitational, where Robert Hakes finished ninth on the boys side in a time of 18:47.6 and Evan Fullagar followed in 20:08.9. Magnolia Maum led the Marcellus girls with a time of 21:58.6.